Niger Ends Military Collaboration With France

The French government turned a deaf ear to this request for the withdrawal of its troops, ignoring the military junta as a legitimate governmental institution. His position was announced by a statement on behalf of the French Foreign Ministry, where it was emphasized that the French military presence in Niger "is based on agreements that have been concluded with the legitimate authorities of Niger."

France has lost the gateway to Niger. As expected, the military junta has revoked all military agreements with France. Now only with the restitution of the legal order in the country, not only the French presence in Niger could be recovered, but also the return of the only western power that collaborated with a nation in the Central African region.

Already since 2022, the reduction of 40 percent of the French troops in the area, had filled with concern the Western countries, which did not have other alternatives to confront and retain the growing action of terrorism in the area.

However, the rejection of the French military presence in Niger is not exclusive to the coup military junta; in fact, it is believed that such rejection was one of the reasons that ideologically motivated the coup d'état.

The French government itself was in a gradual but steady process of withdrawing its troops from Niger. By February 27th of this year, Emmanuel Macron had announced a significant reduction of French military troops in Niger and the rest of the African continent.

In Niger, the European presence has historically meant for the majority of its population an extension of European colonialism. Since the very beginning of the coup government, there have been many demonstrations of rejection of the French presence in the country.

The main scene of the anti-French protests has been the vicinity of the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of the African country. A repeated story of what happened earlier in neighboring countries that today also have de facto governments: Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.

Meanwhile, the deposed President Bazoum, a defined his situation as a political kidnapping and has requested international help to restore his government.

In this regard, many countries, international and regional organizations have demanded the restoration of democratic order in Niger, including the United States government have clarified their strong commitment to the restoration of the elected government in the African country.