Niger Junta To Prosecute President Bazoum for High Treason

On Sunday, the perpetrators of the coup in Niger against President Mohamed Bazoum announced their intention to prosecute the ousted leader for high treason and undermining the country's security, in a statement read on national television.

"So far, the government of Niger has gathered... evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining Niger's internal and external security," said Major Colonel Amadou Abdramane.

Hours earlier, the head of a religious delegation of mediators indicated that the leader of the military junta is ready to consider a diplomatic solution to the country's standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc.

ECOWAS also approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger as soon as possible, but remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Furthermore, ECOWAS has not ruled out the use of force against the army officers who overthrew Niger's elected leader, Mohamed Bazoum, on July 26.

Coup leader Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani "said his doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace to resolve the matter," Sheikh Bala Lau said, a day after his Niger Muslim delegation held talks in the capital, Niamey.

Officials at the head of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) in Niger allege that the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum was due to the "continuous deterioration of the security situation" and "economic and social mismanagement."