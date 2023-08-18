West Africa Activates Reserve Force to Invade Niger

The possible actions have divided the region, with the governments of Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast and Senegal clearly confirming the readiness of their armies to invade the Nigerian territory.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on August 16 that it activated a "reserve force" for "the restoration of constitutional order" in Niger, a country that experienced a coup d'état last July.

The organization, which brings together 15 West African states, said on social networks that the formation of this rapid reaction unit is a follow-up to what was agreed at the summit of heads of state and government held last August 10 in Abuja, Nigeria.

"The activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force for the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger has begun," reads a message from the bloc.

The activation of the reserve force was mandated by the Ecowas Defence Chiefs of Staff Committee, which will hold an extraordinary meeting in Accra, Ghana, from 17 to 18 August, to finalize plans for the deployment of these units in Niger.

ECOWAS Military Chiefs to Discuss Possible Niger Intervention on Thursday and Friday

The West African bloc has activated a reserve force but there's no sign yet that an intervention is imminent

On August 10, the ECOWAS instructed the chiefs of staff of its members to immediately activate the military reserve forces to deploy it in Niger as a last resort if the military chiefs do not give in to their demands, according to the president of the organization, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On August 6, the seven-day ultimatum that ECOWAS gave to the Nigerien military to return power to President Mohamed Bazoum, deposed on July 26, expired; otherwise, it threatened to carry out an armed intervention in the country.

West African leaders also suspended financial aid to Niger, closed the borders, cancelled commercial transactions with the country, imposed a travel ban and froze the assets of the rebel military, their families and all those who agree to "participate in the institutions" set up by the coup plotters.

ECOWAS brings together Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. However, both Mali and Burkina Faso have said they support non-intervention in Niger.

Numerous countries and international organizations strongly condemned the military coup in Niger, suspended their cooperation programs with the African country and demanded the restoration of constitutional order.

