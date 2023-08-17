Ambush Leaves 17 Soldiers Killed in Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will hold a meeting of its Chiefs of Staff in Accra, Ghana, to address the details of a possible multinational military deployment in Niger, in order to depose the coup junta.

The jihadists ambushed a Niger Army unit, leaving 17 dead. The Nigerian military detachment forces were on their way to the locality of Torodi, for which they had departed hours before from Boni. The ambush surprised the military near the town of Koutougou, close to the border with Burkina Faso, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The Nigerian Ministry of Defense reported that the ambush was counter-attacked with a rapid combination of air and ground support, which reduced the damage. It also states that more than a hundred terrorists were neutralized, along with a convoy of more than 50 motorcycles.

The military junta accused the deposed government as responsible for these unpunished acts, declaring that the deposed president Bazoum had degraded the country’s security. Let us remember that this was one of the arguments used by the coup junta to justify the coup d'état, the restitution of internal security in Niger.

This terrorist attack occurred on the eve of a meeting between military leaders of countries in Niger’s geographical vicinity, as a continuation of preparations for a possible multinational military deployment in Niger, in order to depose the coup junta.

Ambush Claims Lives of 17 Soldiers in Niger Attack. pic.twitter.com/M2NxCB6qrS — Newswire Network (@NetworkNew61534) August 17, 2023

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), will hold a meeting of its Chiefs of Staff in Accra, Ghana, to address the details of a possible multinational military deployment in Niger, in order to depose the coup junta.

Alongside these intervention plans, there are voices that insist on the diplomatic route as a possible alternative to avoid the unleashing of a war with regional impact and unpredictable consequences.

Calls for a peaceful resolution have been growing in recent days, to the point that relevant voices and institutions of Western powers, such as the United States, have been calling for this type of resolution without weapons.

“We remain focused on the diplomatic track to achieve (...) a return to constitutional order, and I believe there remains a margin to achieve this outcome through diplomacy,” said Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, in a press appearance on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the military junta has established a recruitment program for civilians, taking advantage of the popular support they have received and the rejection of the Western presence in the region. This is part of the measures implemented by the regime to confront a possible ECOWAS invasion.

The armed groups formed after the recruitment have been called “Volunteers for the defense of Niger,” and according to Niger authorities, they will have thousands of members, seeking to constitute self-sufficient units militarily, medically and logistically.