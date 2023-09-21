E. Libya: +43,000 Displaced by Floods, IOM

"Displaced individuals continue to move out of Derna to eastern locations, including Tobruk (1,320 individuals) and Benghazi (730 individuals). The majority of them are staying with relatives," the IOM added.

On Thursday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 43,000 individuals have been displaced due to the recent devastating floods in eastern Libya.

"The floods in northeastern Libya have led to an estimated 43,059 individuals being displaced," the IOM said in an official statement.

Furthermore, the IOM also stated that the shortage of water supply was reportedly prompting many displaced residents to leave the city of Derna, which suffered the most extensive damage in the region, and are relocating to other municipalities.

"Displaced individuals continue to move out of Derna to eastern locations, including Tobruk (1,320 individuals) and Benghazi (730 individuals). The majority of them are staying with relatives," the IOM added.

There are more than 200 #RedCrescent volunteers working in shifts to help people in #Derna who have been affected by the devastating floods of #StormDaniel.



They come from 20 branches from across #Libya.



Thank you @LibyaRC for putting humanity first. @ICRC is with you. https://t.co/21UUHhVBKQ — Stephen Ryan (@stiofanoriain) September 21, 2023

Moreover, the IOM also emphasized the urgent needs of the affected areas, which include provisions for food, clean drinking water, and mental health and psychosocial support.

On Monday, Libya's Government of National Unity informed that 70 percent of infrastructure and 95 percent of educational institutions were damaged in the flood-affected areas in eastern Libya.

The Ministry of Education reported that 114 schools were damaged by flooding in 15 cities and towns in eastern Libya.

Official data shows that, on September 10, the Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered Libya's worst floods in decades, resulting in the death of thousands and widespread damage to the region's infrastructure.