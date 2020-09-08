EU To Deploy an Election Observation Mission in Bolivia

This team hopes to attend peaceful, inclusive, and transparent voting in the Andean country.

The European Union (EU) Tuesday announced that it will deploy election observers to control Bolivia’s general elections to be held on October 18.

“The organization of genuine and credible elections is of paramount importance for the Bolivian people, who stand ready to reaffirm their commitment to democratic values and restore the country’s much-needed stability,” European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

The group of observers will be formed by five or six experts who will carry out an exhaustive and integral analysis of the electoral process.

Borrell also announced that this team hopes to attend peaceful, credible, inclusive, and transparent voting in the Andean country.

Once the elections are finished, the EU group will issue a report with an analysis of the results according to both international and national standards. It will also prepare a set of recommendations to be applied in future votes.

The E.U will also provide assistance of US$2.3 million to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in order to ensure that the elections respect the democratic international standards.

Bolivia’s general elections were scheduled for May 3. However, the coup-born regime led by Jeanine postponed the elections to September 6 and, subsequently, to October 18.