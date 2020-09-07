Bolivia: The Socialist Movement Starts Presidential Campaign

Luis Arce compared the current electoral process with the struggle against the dictatorships of the 1970s.

Bolivia’s Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) Sunday officially began its campaign for the elections to be held on October 18.

Former President Evo Morales' party will take part in the elections with former Economy Minister Luis Arce as a presidential candidate, who will be accompanied by former Foreign Affairs Minister David Choquehuanca as his vice-presidential candidate.

Arce pointed out that Bolivia is facing a transcendental moment as he compared the current electoral process with the struggles against both the dictatorships of the 1970s and neoliberal regimes in the 1990s.

Besides demanding the restoration of the rule of law in his country, the MAS presidential candidate recalled the coup d’état performed by President Jeanine Añez in November 2019 when Morales was forced to resign.

#Brasil : The resistance against #jeanineañez regime is worldwide. Añez interim govt is denying

1.8 million Bolivians abroad the right to vote at next presidential elections



Voting is part of our civil rights ��

Share to your networks ��@ONU_es @iunida@ProgIntl_ES #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/Bb6yp1e7j8 — Wiphalas across the World (Wiphalas por el Mundo) (@WiphalasW) September 2, 2020

Arce stated that the Interim government’s bad policies are the main cause of Bolivia stepping backward in terms of democracy, economy, and social justice.

He thanked the solidarity of several countries amidst the political crisis and assured that Bolivia must have political ties with all the countries of the world within the framework of respect and the principle of non-intervention.

Due to the change in the conditions of political action brought about by the pandemic, the Socialist movement started its official campaign through Facebook Live and social networks.