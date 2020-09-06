Bolivia: Political Campaigns Begin Ahead of Elections

According to the Electoral Calendar approved by the TSE, the organizations and political alliances will start their campaigns from Sunday, September 6.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that political organizations and parties will begin their campaigns ahead for the elections of May 3.

Candidates could begin their political campaigns but they will have to maintain the health authorities recommendations to avoid the COVID-19 spread in the country.

"They must respect the biosecurity protocols established at the national and municipal levels," TSE added.

Bolivia will have an election campaign with "different characteristics from those we were used to. Candidates will have to adopt the measures set by each municipality as they adapt to the limitations and recommendations of the health authorities," TSE President Salvador Romero said.

Bolivia's MAS candidates, Luis Arce & David Choquehuanca, visit the Trópico of Cochabamba to strengthen ties with the social movements ahead of elections. pic.twitter.com/Xt3TH4or0y — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 2, 2020

The TSE recalled that in the campaign's framework some actions may lead to sanctions on candidates or political organizations. "Candidates or parties will be sanctioned if they doesn't compliance with aspects such as contracting space in unauthorized media or disseminating propaganda outside the period established in the electoral calendar," they added. Election day will take place amid strong denunciations against the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez for its persecution of members of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), and for its mismanagement of the pandemic in the country. Bolivia's health authorities report 119,580 COVID-19 cases and 5,343 deaths.