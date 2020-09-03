Bolivia: Lawmaker Accuses Interim Govt. of Encouraging COVID-19

The U.S.-backed regime led by Añez would be trying to postpone the elections again.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) lawmaker Edgar Montaño Wednesday accused the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez of reopening the borders so that a new strain of the coronavirus enters Bolivia and forces the elections to be postponed again.

"They want to bring the new strain of the coronavirus," Montaño said and explained that an increase in cases would allow the Interim regime to justify changes to the electoral calendar.

After the coup d'etat against President Evo Morales in October 2019, the U.S.-backed regime promised that it would call elections in three months. That, however, did not happen.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Añez regime postponed the elections until May and then until September.

Because of popular protests, the electoral authorities were forced to accept that general elections take place on October 18. To ensure that this happens, Congress issued provisions that would prevent a further postponement of the electoral process.

�� #ULTIMAHORA �� Anibal Cruz ex ministro de salud de la dictadora Jeanine Añez, anuncia que hará conferencia de prensa para destapar la olla de corrupción con la primera compra a sobreprecio de 170 respiradores con la que se robó al Pueblo de #Bolivia 3 millones de dólares pic.twitter.com/tMg43YwU2i — Tropa Digital Pablo Úbeda���� (@TPU19J) August 31, 2020

The meme reads, "Anibal Cruz, former Health Minister of the dictator Jeanine Añez, announces he will hold a press conference to uncover the corruption pot by presenting the first overpriced purchase of 170 respirators, which robbed the Bolivian people of US$3 million."

The Socialist lawmaker warned that the reopening of international flights and land borders as of September 1 could significantly increase the number of COVID-19 cases in a country whose health system has been destroyed since Añez came to power.

Montaño also said that the reopening of borders could also facilitate the flight of regime officials who are involved in corruption cases, one of which is about the overpricing of the purchase of clinical respirators.

By order of the self-proclaimed President, Bolivia entered the "post-confinement" phase since this month, which implies a relaxation of the restrictions to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

