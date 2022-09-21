Iran Restricts Internet Use in Connection With Recent Protests

Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Isa Zarepur announced Wednesday that Internet access in the country would be restricted due to protests that erupted after the death of young Mahsa Amini.

"Due to security issues and discussions, restrictions may be imposed on the use of the Internet," he said, quoted by the Fars news agency.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained on September 13 in Tehran by the morality police for improperly wearing a veil and sent to one of the Faraj centers, belonging to the police and military reconnaissance service, for an explanatory talk. The girl allegedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, where she died on September 16.

People have blamed Mahsa's death on the morality police. Protests were organized in various cities of the country, and videos were published on social networks in which young women cut their hair and burned the hijab veil or the rusari headscarf with which Iranian women must cover their heads.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi instructed the Interior Minister to thoroughly investigate the causes and details of Mahsa's death and expressed condolences to her relatives.

Last Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander in Kurdistan visited the young woman's relatives. He also expressed his condolences and reassured them that a proper and non-preconceived investigation would be conducted into what happened.