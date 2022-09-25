US Instigator Role in Destabilizing Actions in Iran Denounced

The Iranian Foreign Minister denounced the instigating stance of the U.S. in the face of recent destabilizing events in Iran.

This stance differs from "Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran on the need for a nuclear deal and the establishment of stability in the region," Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian said.

The Iranian minister's remarks came during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

According to Amir Abdolahian there are interventionist comments by some U.S. officials in relation to the protests generated by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Amini died in a hospital days after being detained by Iranian morality police for wearing the veil inappropriately.

"The United States is abusing the pure feelings of the Iranian people to destabilize the country, [in these riots] its own mercenaries kill people," and then try to hold the Iranian government responsible, according to the foreign minister.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, US involvement in Iran's affairs and support for "troublemakers" to carry out their destabilization project clearly conflicts with Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran about the need for a nuclear deal and the establishment of stability in the region," Amir Abdolahian said.

The street violence witnessed in Iran in recent days has been used by the Western media in their eagerness to unleash anger against the Islamic Republic of Iran's system, blaming the police officers for Mahsa's death.

The destabilizers have attacked public order, provoking riots, fires in several mosques, attacks on security forces and partial and total destruction of public and private property.

Last week, Iranian police released CCTV footage showing Amini collapsing at the police station. The video rejected claims that she had been beaten and denied any physical contact with her.