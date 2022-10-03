US and Israel Behind Protests in Iran -Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

"I say frankly that these events have been engineered by the U.S., the Zionist regime and its supporters," said the leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

These statements by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came on Monday on the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the cadets of the official universities of the Armed Forces.

Referring to the recent riots and acts of vandalism following the death of young Mahsa Amini, the Iranian supreme leader said the U.S. and Israel have been inciting and promoting such events seeking to cause insecurity and instability in the country.

Khamenei also brought up "traitorous Iranians abroad" in connection with fueling unrest in the country. In this regard, he said, "Their main problem with a strong and independent Iran is the advancement of the country."

This is the ayatollah's first public statement on the violent protests sparked across Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died shortly after being arrested by the so-called Morality Police.

This is not about Hijab in Iran. Many Iranian women who don’t observe the Hijab perfectly are among the steadfast supporters of the Islamic Republic. It is about Islamic Iran’s independence & resistance. The US cannot tolerate a strong, independent Iran.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pic.twitter.com/HOqCg1KyS1 — Kazi Azizul Huq (@kahuq) October 3, 2022

On this occasion, Khamenei also spoke of the support given to these protests by the U.S. and Western media. "For them, it is not about the death of a young girl or the veil."

"All over the world, there are a lot of riots. Especially in France, there are massive riots from time to time, but did the U.S. president ever support the European rioters, issue a statement or say he supported them?"

The Iranian leader wondered, "How is it possible that some do not see the hands of the U.S. and Israel in this event?" "It is not about the hijab in Iran," Khamenei said, adding that among the staunch supporters of the Islamic Republic there are many Iranian women who do not comply [with wearing] the hijab perfectly.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Venezuela and Iran strengthen cooperative relations in science and technology. pic.twitter.com/kBqBJazd4A — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 16, 2022

"It is about the independence and resistance of Islamic Iran. The United States cannot tolerate a strong and independent Iran," said the supreme leader.

