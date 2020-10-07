Venezuela Complies With Its Electoral Calendar, Opposition Says

"The EU asked Venezuela to postpone the parliamentary elections, but we do not agree with that," the opposition politician Timoteo Zambrano stated.

Venezuela's Democratic Alliance opposition movement Wednesday highlighted the transparent work done by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to comply with the 2020 electoral timetable.

"After participating in all the CNE audits and the updating of the Electoral Registry we verified that the chronogram is successfully being complied," the Alliance's member Timoteo Zambrano explained.

Zambrano, who is also the Change Movement Citizen's secretary-general, assured that "we don't want to postpone the elections," alluding to EU High Representative Josep Borrell's suggestion.

"Borrell asked us to postpone the elections so that other observers can participate, but he can't even assure that the European community's members can accompany us," the politician added while explaining that the U.S. controls at least 10 governments of that regional bloc.

#Venezuela | Foreign Minister @jaarreaza described as inadmissible the conditions that the European Union (EU) requested from his country to send a mission to monitor the parliamentary elections on Dec. 6. #HandsOffVenezuelahttps://t.co/FXczmWin4t — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 1, 2020

The CNE invited over 150 international observers, including members of the United Nations (UN) and the EU, to participate in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on December 6.

"Venezuela also asked for the Observatory Mission that is currently in Bolivia to participate as observers in our elections. It is up to those organizations whether to come to the country or not," Zambrano said.

The Democratic Alliance is the opposition coalition that groups the political movements Democratic Action (AD), the Committee for Independent Electoral Political Organization (Copei), Change, and Progressive Advancement.