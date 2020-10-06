UN Human Rights Council Deepens Relations with Venezuela

The UN Human Rights Council today approved a resolution to strengthen the joint work between the Office of the High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, and the government of Venezuela, said Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza.

As President Nicolas Maduro expressed days ago to Michelle Bachelet, "the commitment of our country to human rights is absolute," underlined the head of Venezuelan diplomacy on Twitter.

Arreaza highlighted the resolution's approval despite 'fierce pressure' from the United States and its 'satellites' in the UN Human Rights Council.

Arreaza also questioned the vote of some diplomatic representations of countries that claim to defend human rights but denied their support to a proposal to strengthen the work in this field between the High Commissioner's Office and Venezuela.

He also thanked the support for the resolution from free and sovereign governments, genuinely interested in the UN's cooperation in coordinating policies to guarantee human rights, instead of using it as a pretext for aggression and interventionist policies.

Last week, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet held a videoconference in which they discussed the commitment to strengthen their ties of cooperation.

The real attack against Venezuelan voters & democratic institutions comes from the US illegal coercive measures aimed at promoting an insurrection, punishing the electorate & undermining the Venezuelan constitution. For our democracy's sake, we stand up against Us intervention https://t.co/KhgRkcwRhW — Carlos Ron (@CarlosJRonVE) October 6, 2020

The Venezuelan State consigned before the UN a report aimed at dismantling the smear campaign against the country and refuting the ruling of a so-called fact-finding mission on alleged human rights violations in the country.

Venezuela occupies a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council and works with a commission-approved by that body on September 26, 2019.

The self-named Lima Group—whose members do not recognize Nicolás Maduro's government's legitimacy—promoted a fact-finding mission that operated outside Venezuela, a maneuver perceived in Caracas as a propaganda operation aimed at justifying further aggression against the country.