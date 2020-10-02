Venezuela Succeeds in Normalizing Fuel Supplies

During the last year, the Bolivarian nation's oil infrastructure has suffered the consequences of the U.S. arbitrary sanctions.

Venezuela's government on Thursday said it has succeeded in "normalizing" the supply of fuel throughout the South American country, following weeks of severe shortages and disrupted distribution.

Starting Monday, the country's 1,568 gasoline service stations will be reactivated after production at two of the country's main refineries was restored, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

"We are making a great effort —exchange mechanisms with other countries from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)— to guarantee supplies, additives, and spare parts to achieve what is necessary to continue strengthening our refineries," he added.

Venezuela's oil infrastructure is suffering "the serious consequences caused by the persecution and unilateral coercive measures, misnamed sanctions, the United States government has imposed" on state-owned oil company PDVSA, El Aissami stressed.

@SenatorCardin joined regime change cheerleader Marco Rubio in pressuring the EU to not monitor Venezuela’s 2020 elections & to stop engaging in dialogue. They’re trying to sabotage Venezuela’s elections!! #HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/Lk89zEXpZ3 via @codepink — lalita petila (@lalitapetila) October 1, 2020

For much of the year, Venezuela, a traditional producer of oil and oil byproducts, has had severe difficulties in supplying fuel and even had to resort to importing gasoline from Iran, as it did in May.

This year, President Donald Trump's administration stepped up sanctions against PDVSA, affecting its sale, export, and import operations.

The normalization of gasoline distribution comes a few days after the Iranian ships Fortune and Forest arrived in the South American country.

“What we bought for October is coming from abroad. We make purchases for successive months, although the United States government confiscated three ships that were coming to the country,” Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro commented.