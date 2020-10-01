Venezuela Rejects EU Conditions To Monitor Upcoming Elections

The European Union asked the Bolivarian authorities to postpone the elections for six months.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, described as inadmissible the conditions that the European Union (EU) requested from his country to send a mission to monitor the parliamentary elections on December 6.

On Sept. 30, the EU asked to postpone the elections 6 months, arguing that conditions for a free, fair, and democratic electoral process do not exist.

“Venezuela regrets the unfortunate press release published yesterday by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and its biased position regarding the conditions under which the Venezuelan people will elect the new National Assembly next Dec. 6,” Arreaza twitted.

He also stated that the EU release does not correspond with either the invitation made by his government to monitor the elections or the good atmosphere that has been developed in recent months between the organization and the Bolivarian nation.

#1stofOctober It does not matter if the extreme right or the extreme left or whatever political tendency wins the parliamentarians in Venezuela,if it does not submit to the imperatives and wishes of US government and the EU, there will be no lifting of the blockade or sanctions pic.twitter.com/Red6ewABAN — guillermo moreno (@guimor56) October 1, 2020

He added that the EEAS insists on ignoring the efforts made by Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro to provide all the guarantees for a secure and participatory electoral process.

The Bolivarian government stated that Venezuela will not admit foreign interference or external mentoring. Consequently, it expects the EU to maintain an attitude based on respect for international law.

National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonso assured that her institution would ensure peace and democracy in an electoral contest where 167 members of the National Assembly will be elected from 14,400 candidates of 107 different political forces.