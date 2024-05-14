EU Broadens Restrictive Measures on Iran

The sanctions were justified on the grounds that Iran has supposedly provided military support to Russian forces and irregular armed groups.

On Tuesday, the Council of the European Union (EU) announced its decision to broaden the scope of the EU's sanctions against Iran.

The expansion of these sanctions was justified on the grounds that Iran has supposedly provided military support to Russian forces and irregular armed groups.

"The EU will be able to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities that supply, sell or otherwise participate in the transfer of Iranian missiles and UAVs: in support of Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine; in support of armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region; and in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216," the Council stated.

Established in July 2023, the EU's framework for restrictive measures on Iran currently prohibits the export of components essential for the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the EU to Iran.

Despite the sanctions: increase in German exports to Iran



The German newspaper Der Spiegel reports that exports to Iran increased by 22% in early 2024 compared to the previous year, despite the trade sanctions imposed on it by the European Union pic.twitter.com/IxrNJ5eBFQ — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) April 26, 2024

In addition, it imposes travel restrictions to the EU and asset freeze measures on individuals involved in Iran's UAV program.

The export of components used in developing and producing UAVs from the EU to Iran, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities, or bodies listed are also prohibited.

On April 22, EU foreign ministers agreed in principle to expand sanctions on Iran. Responding via social media on April 23, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said:

"It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defence in the face of Israel's reckless aggression."