Suspicious Man Who Entered Iranian Consulate in Paris Arrested

On Friday noon, Police was taking operation around the Iranian consulate in Paris after a witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive waistcoat, reported BFM TV.

Shortly after the authorities confirmed the possible presence of a risk to people, the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) arrived at the scene and asked citizens to leave the area.

"Service was interrupted on a nearby metro line for security reasons... A person at the Iranian embassy who responded to a call from Reuters declined to provide any information on the situation," Al Arabiya reported.

"It was unclear whether the incident had any link to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel," it added.

The text reads, "BRI operation underway at Iranian embassy in Paris. Man carrying explosives reported."

Le Parisien reported that the individual entered the consulate and took off his coat, revealing a possible handmade explosive belt.

According to some witnesses, he placed several flags on the floor of the building and assured that his objective was to avenge the death of his brother.

Later, BFM TV reported that the suspect left the consulate of his own free will. He was arrested and searched by BRI agents. Although the authorities did not find explosives on his body, the police searched his vehicle