Atomic Weapons Have No Place in Iran's Nuclear Doctrine

However, the Persian nation might review its doctrine if Israel threatens to attack its atomic centers.

On Monday, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Naser Kanani, stated that atomic weapons have no place in his country's nuclear doctrine.

The diplomat affirmed that Iran's nuclear doctrine "is quite clear" and "considers the peaceful use of nuclear energy as an inalienable right" of the Persian nation.

"We will continue our nuclear activity for peaceful purposes, and these activities will continue within the framework of the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Non-Proliferation Treaty," Kanani assured.

On April 18, however, the Revolutionary Guard warned that Iran might review its nuclear doctrine if Israel threatens to attack its atomic centers.

The warning came amid tensions between Iran and Israel following the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, in which seven members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed.

In retaliation for that action, Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones on April 13, the first occasion on which Iran directly attacked Israeli territory, which despite its spectacular nature caused minimal damage.

On April 19, Israel carried out drone attacks against the Iranian province of Isfahan, which hosts the country's largest nuclear facility, Natanz, as well as the Shekari airbase.

Iran has so far insisted that its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian purposes, and even its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a religious decree condemning atomic weapons.

Iran's nuclear program has advanced significantly in recent years since the collapse of the 2015 nuclear agreement, although the country does not possess nuclear weapons.

According to the latest IAEA report, Iran is producing highly enriched uranium up to 60 percent, a material with minimal civilian uses but significant military applications.