Iranian Supreme Leader Meets With Armed Forces Commanders

During the exchange, Iran’s supreme commander-in-chief acknowledged the worth of the efforts as well as the successes of his country’s troops in Operation True Promise against the Zionist regime.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met this Sunday with a group of commanders of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to thank them for the offensive against Israel on 13 April.

During the exchange, Iran’s supreme commander-in-chief acknowledged the worth of the efforts as well as the successes of his country’s troops in Operation True Promise against the Zionist regime. In addition, he stated that the troops demonstrated their power beyond the number of objectives achieved.

On social network X, Ali Khamenei stressed that the armed forces showed an admirable image of the Iranian people and demonstrated the emergence of the nation will power on an international scale.

As part of its first direct confrontation with Israel, the Islamic Republic launched more than 300 missiles and drones, in response to the Zionist regime’s alleged deadly attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus on 1 April.

لقاء جمع من قادة القوات المسلّحة مع القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة الإمام الخامنئي |



التقى جمعٌ من قادة القوّات المسلّحة في جمهوريّة إيران الإسلاميّة، ظهر اليوم الأحد 21/4/2024، مع القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلّحة الإمام الخامنئي. pic.twitter.com/74PfXisbpU — موقع الإمام الخامنئي (@site_khamenei) April 21, 2024 The text reads,

A meeting of a group of leaders of the armed forces with the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Imam Khamenei A group of commanders of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran met this afternoon, Sunday, 4/21/2024, with the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Imam Khamenei.

Although most of the targets were shot down by Israeli forces and their allies, and the attack caused moderate damage, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed the importance of the fact, because he reaffirmed the power of Iran.

At the meeting with the officers, Khamenei insisted that the Iranian armed forces managed to minimize costs and maximize profits. He also called on commanders to "relentlessly pursue military innovation and learn enemy tactics".