Nord Stream 2 Suspension To Affect Russian-German Relationship

Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said that the Russian-German diplomatic relationship was damaged after Berlin suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas project certification.

"We would like to declare that Berlin's decision to stop the project will result in irreversible damage to Russian-German relations, which have been far from cloudless in recent years through no fault of ours. Responsibility for the consequences of these illegitimate actions, which call into question the reputation of Germany as a reliable foreign economic partner, rests entirely on the German side," reads the document.

"We believe the decision of German authorities to terminate the process of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification is unacceptable and mischievous from the standpoint of norms of international commercial law," the spokeswoman said. "We believe this is a classic precedent of using the commercial project as the political weapon against us, which the collective West at large and official Berlin, in particular, are so fond of blaming Moscow for," Zakharova added.

She noted that "the abovementioned instruction to the German regulator was given by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in which they just recently spoke about the project as about a purely commercial initiative of private investors. Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself, who directly initiated the abovementioned actions, had assured earlier that the certification process for Nord Stream 2 has exclusively regulatory nature and cannot in any way be connected with the political situation."

She remarked that "now it is obvious that the German authorities were inconsistent and succumbed to the temptation to use the project as a leverage of pressure on Russia, thereby showing their inability to separate politics and economics." The diplomat said that "the direct political ban on the certification of Nord Stream 2, introduced on February 22, is the logical high point of the aforementioned doctrine of the priority of politics over the economy in the context of its implementation."

The spokeswoman referred to the impact of the decision in the European continent, saying that "in this context, our position regarding energy cooperation with Germany and with Europe as a whole remains unchanged. The timely commissioning of this gas pipeline would be in the interests of both Russia and Europe. In addition to mutual benefit, the new route is designed to contribute to the diversification of gas supply and become a stabilizing component for the gas market in Europe."

"Apparently, this will not happen in the near future, since the project has become a hostage of artificial linkage with other political plots. As we already see, the inevitable consequence of the abandonment of Nord Stream 2 will be a rapid increase in gas prices in the European market," the diplomat concluded.