Tenth Flight from China Lands in Venezuela with Anti-Covid Aid

A flight containing 25 tons of medical supplies arrived in Venezuela from China to continue assisting the Venezuelan people in their struggle against the pandemic as part of an agreement between them.

On Tuesday, the tenth flight of the permanent air bridge established with the People's Republic of China arrived in Venezuela, within the framework of the technical cooperation in prevention and control of COVID-19 for the benefit of the Bolivarian people, which with this cargo of around 25 tons exceeds 246 tons of supplies since March 2020.

At the "Simón Bolívar" International Airport of Maiquetía, the reception of the cargo, transported in an aircraft of the state-owned Conviasa, was in charge of the Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, and Health, Carlos Alvarado.

Foreign Minister Arreaza highlighted that these 25 tons of treatments and clinical supplies would allow the nation to continue offering Venezuelan patients infected with coronavirus the best care free of charge.

He added that this tenth flight completes the 246 tons coming from the People's Republic of China. More than 550 tons of the shipments arrived through the cooperation and purchase agreements signed by the Venezuelan State with other countries, and multilateral organizations are taken into account.

The Minister also emphasized the extraordinary effort made by the Bolivarian Government to purchase and acquire these supplies, considering the blockade, the obstacles, and the frozen money abroad suffered by Venezuela as a result of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and servile governments, which have had a devastating impact on the Venezuelan people, according to the appreciation of the UN rapporteur, Alena Douhan, during her recent visit to the Caribbean nation.

Likewise, Minister Carlos Alvarado thanked the Chinese people and Government for the arrival of this new flight, with supplies mainly destined to the health centers' intensive therapies authorized to attend COVID-19 patients.

He specified that medicines such as antivirals, anticoagulants, anti-inflammatory drugs, personal protection equipment, and 20 blood oxygen analysis kits arrived.

He also said that the Sputnik-V vaccination of health personnel directly involved in the care of those infected with the new coronavirus is progressing successfully.

The cargo on this tenth supply flight from China included 2,028,240 supplies, including medicines, surgical medical material (gloves, masks, boot covers, biological protection suits, and protective glasses, among others), and 20 arterial gas kits.

Through the permanent air bridge between Venezuela and China to attend to the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March of last year, 28,450,304 supplies have arrived in the country, including more than 2 million rapid detection tests, 978,504 PCR diagnostic kits, more than 9.6 million masks, as well as more than 1,520 medical kits and more than 7 million units of medicines.