Venezuela Rejects New Coercive Measures by the European Union

The European regional body added 19 Venezuelan citizens to its unilateral coercive list against the country.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued an official statement on Monday, strongly rejecting the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union's decision to impose coercive measures against 19 officials of the country.

The new additions to the European regional body's unilateral list include high-ranking dignitaries, magistrates, and representatives of public authorities.

The Venezuelan ministerial statement describes the new interference maneuver as a reaction of the bloc "due to the manifest ineffectiveness of its actions" to force a regime change in the South American nation.

"These erratic decisions also reveal the inability of the European bloc to attend to, respect and accept the will of the Venezuelan people, and once again reveal its anachronistic interventionist and interference policy towards Venezuela," the communiqué states.

Likewise, the Bolivarian Executive condemned the attempts to negatively affect the national dialogue process taking place in the country.

"Communiqué: Venezuela rejects the decision of the Foreign Affairs Council of the #EU, which arbitrarily imposes Unilateral Coercive Measures against 19 Venezuelan officials, as an expression of its frustration at the failure of its aggression against our people."

Venezuela reiterated its call to the European Union to cease its systematic aggression and abandon the neocolonial vestiges in its Latin American approach.

It also advocated for a profound rectification within the European governments, which would allow the establishment of new relations of mutual respect for the reconstruction of trust.

