ECOWAS Imposes Sanctions on Niger Military Leaders, Coup D’éTat

On Sunday, during an emergency meeting, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional group of 15 countries, agreed to impose sanctions on Niger's military leaders involved in Niger’s recent coup.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, denounced the coup, saying the regional bloc "rejects coup and interruption to constitutional order."

"As African leaders, it is our responsibility to foster stability and progress," Tinubu said, stating that the ECOWAS advocates collaborative efforts to ward off coup on the African continent.

The regional bloc said in a statement that the military junta in Niger must cede power in a week and immediately release and reinstate the country's elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, or the ECOWAS will take all necessary measures necessary to restore constitutional order in Niger, including the use of force.

Moreover, the ECOWAS leaders agreed to impose financial and travel sanctions on Niger's military leaders involved in the coup, and also a no-fly zone over the country. They also decided to freeze Niger's assets in the central and commercial banks of the ECOWAS countries.

On Wednesday night, a group of Niger's military announced a coup d'état in the country in a communiqué read on national television. They announced the suspension of the constitution, a curfew and the closure of international borders.

The representatives of the coup plotters decreed the closure of land and air borders "until the situation has stabilized," and urged non-interference by "external partners." They also announced a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. "throughout the national territory until further notice."

On Friday, the head of Niger's Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the new president of Niger, according to state television.

The coup d'état against Bazoum is in response to the "continued deterioration of the security situation and poor economic and social governance," said Major Colonel Amadou Abdramane.