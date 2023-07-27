UN Secretary-General A. Guterres Condemns Coup D’éTat in Niger

"The secretary-general is following closely the situation in Niger..."

On Wednesday, in an official statement released by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the coup attempt in Niger.

Several reports state that Mohamed Bazoum, the country's president, was being held hostage with his wife at his residence in the palace in the capital Niamey, after negotiations with the head of the presidential guard stalled.

"The secretary-general is following closely the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger," the statement reads.

The UN chief "calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order. The United Nations stands by the Government and the people of Niger," it said.

I condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace & stability in Niger.



The @UN stands by the Government and the people of Niger. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 26, 2023

On Wednesday, soldiers from the presidential guard in the West African nation of Niger reportedly barricaded the president in his palace in a mutiny.

The representatives of the coup plotters decreed the closure of land and air borders "until the situation has stabilized," and urged non-interference by "external partners." They also announced a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. "throughout the national territory until further notice."

Moreover, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned "the attempted coup d'état in Niger" and urged "the perpetrators of this act to immediately and unconditionally release the president."