Soldiers in Niger Announce Coup D’état on National Television

Soldiers, belonging to the Presidential Guard, took control of the Presidential Palace in the capital, Niamey, and held President Mohamed Bazoum inside.

A group of Niger's military announced on Wednesday night a coup d'état in the country in a communiqué read on national television. They announced the suspension of the constitution, a curfew and the closure of international borders.

"This day, July 26, 2023, we, the defense and security forces, under the National Committee for the Safeguarding of the People (CNSP), have decided to put an end to the regime you know. This is a declaration made in view of the security situation and the poor economic and social governance," said Major Colonel Amadou Abdramane.

Accompanied by nine other uniformed officers, the major colonel reaffirmed "our commitment to respect all the commitments made by Niger. We assure the national and international community that the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities will be respected, in accordance with the principles of human rights."

The representatives of the coup plotters decreed the closure of land and air borders "until the situation has stabilized," and urged non-interference by "external partners." They also announced a curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. "throughout the national territory until further notice."

C’est effectif, l’armée prend le pouvoir et le coup d’état est confirmé…#Niger pic.twitter.com/7Xn9j9r91I — Moussa Kondo (@Kondoba) July 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "It's effective, the army takes power and the coup is confirmed... Niger."

Earlier it was reported that the military group, belonging to the Presidential Guard, took control of the Presidential Palace in the capital Niamey and held President Mohamed Bazoum inside.

The military dispersed pro-President Bazoum demonstrators with warning shots after they attempted to approach the presidential palace, where the president is being held.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned "the attempted coup d'état in Niger" and urged "the perpetrators of this act to immediately and unconditionally release the president."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned "any attempt to seize power by force and to undermine the democratic system, peace and stability of Niger."