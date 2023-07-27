Russia Calls for Peaceful Dialogue in Niger

On Wednesday night, a group of Nigerien military announced on national television the dismissal of President Bazoum.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday in a statement called on all parties involved in the Niger conflict to resolve their issues through "peaceful and constructive dialogue."

Russia calls on the parties to "refrain from the use of force and resolve all contentious issues through peaceful and constructive dialogue," Zakharova said.

The diplomat also expressed Russia's hope for a "speedy resolution of this internal political crisis in the interests of the restoration of civil peace to the benefit of our friendly Nigerian people."

"We hope that the military will release President Mohamed Bazoum as soon as possible," Zakharova said, and recommended that Russian citizens refrain from "non-essential travel to Niger until the situation fully returns to normal there."

On Wednesday night, a group of Niger's military announced on national television the ouster of President Bazoum and the closure of the landlocked West African country's borders.

The rebels announced the imposition of a nationwide curfew from 19:00 to 05:00 and the suspension of all institutions in Niger. They also gave guarantees of personal immunity to government officials of the deposed president.

Soldiers of the Nigerien Presidential Guard had previously blocked the entrance to the presidential palace, located in the capital Niamey, and access to ministries near the building was also forbidden. They held President Bazoum and his family at the presidential palace.

Military command of the Army announces its adhesion to the pro-coup Defense and Security Forces

The military command of the Armed Forces of Niger announced today its adhesion to the coup Forces of Defense and Security against the elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a communiqué, signed by Major General Abdou Sidikou Issa, the Army explains that its decision was made to "preserve the physical integrity of the President of the Republic and his family, and to avoid a deadly confrontation between the different forces."