General Abdourahamane Tchiani Declared New Niger’s President

A group of soldiers of the Presidential Guard announced late on July 26 to have overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

The head of Niger's Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has proclaimed himself the new president of Niger on Friday, according to state television.

Tchiani appeared on the country's state-run Tele Sahel channel, declaring himself head of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland, the country's highest body of authority.

This comes after a group of soldiers belonging to the Presidential Guard announced late on July 26 to have overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. They announced the closure of the national borders, the establishment of a curfew, the suspension of the Constitution and the banning of political parties.

The coup d'état against Bazoum is in response to the "continued deterioration of the security situation and poor economic and social governance," said Major Colonel Amadou Abdramane.

Mes chers compatriotes, recevez mon premier message à la nation en tant que président du #CNSP et Chef de l'État du #Niger.

Nous devons tous lutter ensemble pour sauvegarder notre chère patrie.#Général #Abdourahmane #Tchiani pic.twitter.com/fndykOsUE3 — Général Abdourahmane Tchiani (@General_Tchiani) July 28, 2023

My dear compatriots, receive my first message to the nation as President of CNSP and Head of State of Niger. We must all fight together to save our beloved homeland. Général Abdourahmane Tchiani.

According to Tchiani, who led the presidential guard since 2011, "the harsh reality of insecurity in Niger, experienced by our defense forces and working populations, with its toll of deaths, displacements, humiliations and frustrations, reminds us daily of this stark reality."

The ringleaders of the coup issued the five-article "Order 2023-01 of July 28," including the suspension of the Constitution of November 25, 2010, and the dissolution of its institutions.

Bazoum was held at the government palace by the Presidential Guard as part of the coup actions. He was elected in Niger's first democratic transition of power in 2021.