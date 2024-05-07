Dutch Police Violently Attack a Pro-Palestinian Demonstration

The German police also evicted pro-Palestinian students from the Free University of Berlin.

On Tuesday, Dutch police arrested 125 pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Amsterdam's campus.

The police intervention commenced at 3 a.m. local time when officers moved to disperse the demonstration that had begun on Monday afternoon.

Demonstrators had set up tents on campus in the eastern part of Amsterdam, demanding, among other things, the severance of all ties between Amsterdam universities and Israel.

While authorities asked protesters to leave the campus before police intervention, Dutch security forces used bulldozers to destroy the pro-Palestine encampment, beat students, and detained 125 protesters.

Dutch police use BULLDOZERS to destroy anti-Israel encampment at the University of Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/iHmOWPNeg9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2024

On Tuesday, the German police also evicted pro-Palestinian students who had set up a protest camp in a courtyard of the Free University of Berlin.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Shame on you," "German media lies," "German Nazi media," and "Free Palestine," as reported by the newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

On their banners you could read slogans such as "When laws become injustice, resistance is a duty", "Fight against colonial power", and "Decolonization is not a metaphor".

Organizations such as the "Student Coalition Berlin" and the "International Marxist Tendency" called on young Germans to support protests against the Zionist state.