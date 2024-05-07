Israel Shows No Interest in Respecting Human Rights: Brazil

Brazil urged the UN Security Council to overcome the indifference and paralysis that have allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to deepen.

On Monday, Brazil strongly condemned the bombing carried out by Israeli occupation forces against the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"With this military action, by choosing to deliberately escalate the conflict in an area where there is a high concentration of civilian population at this moment, the Israeli government once again shows disregard for respecting the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

Israel ignored requests from the international community, including its closest allies, to refrain from the attack, the Brazilian diplomacy pointed out, adding that "such an operation could also compromise ongoing mediation efforts."

Brazil's reaction came after the Israeli military confirmed it had begun bombing Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have taken refuge following the start of Israel's ground offensive against Gaza, which forced the population in northern Gaza to flee their homes.

The Israeli government stated it would continue the operation in Rafah despite the Palestinian Resistance Movement (HAMAS) approving a ceasefire proposal presented by Egypt and Qatar, which includes a cessation of hostilities in three phases and the release of all hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would continue with "the operation," but clarified that he would send a delegation to Cairo to continue negotiating a potential ceasefire.

Once again, Brazil urged the United Nations Security Council and other global governance institutions to "overcome the indifference and paralysis that have allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip to deepen."

The Brazilian government called on all parties to immediately halt the violence and engage in talks for a ceasefire. It also reaffirmed its commitment to a solution to the conflict through the recognition of two states based on the 1967 borders.

"That is the only path capable of offering lasting peace for the peoples of Israel and Palestine, as well as for the Middle East region," the Brazilian Foreign Ministry stated.