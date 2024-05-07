China Asks Israel to Stop Its Offensive Against Rafah

Currently, the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing is completely paralyzed.

On Tuesday, China expressed its concern over the Israeli occupation forces' military offensive on Rafah and urged Israel to stop attacking Gaza.

"China is deeply concerned about Israel's ground military operations against Rafah. We earnestly urge Israel to heed the calls of the international community and cease its attacks," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, adding that Israel must make "every possible effort to prevent an even graver humanitarian disaster" in Gaza.

"The conflict in Gaza has lasted for over 200 days now, and the humanitarian disaster caused so far is terrifying. War and violence will not solve the problem. They only serve to intensify hatred," the Chinese diplomat emphasized.

"The effective implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2728 must be ensured to bring an end to the war," Lin said.

Rafah, cette nuit,



Israël précipite 1,2 million de Gazaouis sous une pluie de bombes.



La France doit prendre des sanctions immédiates et tout faire pour stopper ce nouveau bain de sang !



— Elsa Faucillon (@ElsaFaucillon) May 7, 2024

The text reads, "Tonight in Rafah. Israel rains bombs on 1.2 million Gazans. France must adopt immediate sanctions and do everything possible to stop this new bloodbath!"

"Humanitarian aid must also be guaranteed to enter, and efforts toward a two-state solution must be pursued as soon as possible," he added.

In the past hours, Israel confirmed taking control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing after a night of intense bombardment on the eastern part of this southern town bordering Egypt.

At least 20 Palestinians died after a night of Israeli airstrikes on homes, following the Zionist State's War Cabinet announcing it would not halt its military operation even if a ceasefire possibility exists.

Currently, the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing, vital for the supply of the Strip and used by Gazans seeking refuge in Egypt after seven months of war, is paralyzed.