Hamas Accepts Truce Proposal From Egypt and Qatar

Meanwhile, Israel's war cabinet has approved the launch of a ground offensive on Rafah.

On Monday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), informed Egypt and Qatar that his organization accepts their proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Ismail Haniyeh held a call with the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and with the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence, Abas Kamel, and informed them of the approval by the Hamas movement of the ceasefire agreement proposal," Hamas said.

So far the details of the ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar are not known. The position of the Zionist state on this specific initiative is also unknown.

On Sunday, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to end the offensive on Gaza, a condition that Hamas has repeatedly requested in order to accept a ceasefire.

L’armée israélienne vient de bombarder le point de passage entre Rafah et l’Égypte avec l’objectif de détruire des hangars qui servent à stocker l’aide humanitaire.

Voilà « l’armée la plus morale du monde ». pic.twitter.com/1twkp9W4SX — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) May 6, 2024

The text reads, "The Israeli army has just bombed the border crossing between Rafah and Egypt with the aim of destroying hangars used to store humanitarian aid. This is 'the world's most moral army'."

While the governments of the region seek to calm the situation, Israel's war cabinet on Monday approved the launch of a ground offensive on Rafah.

Israel's Ynet site reported that the military operation is expected to begin "within days," supposedly after the Palestinians leave the area east of Rafah.

In the meantime, the Israeli occupation army carried out violent airstrikes, which created fire belts in the vicinity of Gaza Airport and on the outskirts of the Al-Salam neighborhood. Hamas warned Israel that a large-scale ground offensive would be met firmly by resistance forces.

"Any military operation in Rafah will not be a picnic for the fascist occupation army. Our brave resistance, led by the Al Qassam Brigades, is fully prepared to defend our people, defeat this enemy, and thwart their plans and objectives," Hamas said.