Duque Orders Full Deployment of Police Forces, More Violence

The Colombian president, who has failed to reach an understanding with the demonstrators, refuses to acknowledge the police brutality even when his government has been denounced to the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity.

Colombia's President Ivan Duque ordered on Monday a full deployment of security forces to unblock the streets as demonstrations entered the 20th day. The people denounced the police brutality carried out by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and the National Army.

Duque said that his cabinet "instructed all levels of the public force so that in the territories with mayors and governors, they deploy their maximum operational capacity so that within proportionality and strict compliance with human rights, it allows Colombians to regain mobility and well-being."

"Statement from the President."

For Duque, the demonstrations are an act of "sabotage," a comment very similar to other occasions when the resident has cast conspiracy theories regarding the protests blaming governments such as Cuba and Venezuela while evading responsibility for the social unrest. "Behind these blockades, there is a criminal interest to sabotage the economy and the development of the populations," he said.

The new decision indicates further militarization as tensions grow within the country and the international community. Last week during the first meeting of the National Strike Committee and the government, the committee reported there was no agreement because Duque showed no empathy for the victims of police brutality, an opinion confirmed y the latest decision to empower the repressive forces further.