The Anti-Imperialist Rebellion Square Honors Chavez Legacy

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro inaugurated the Anti-Imperialist Rebellion Square in Caracas City on Thursday, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the revolt led by Colonel Hugo Chavez.

"In the early hours of February 4, 1992, Venezuela experienced the greatest political and spiritual upheaval that has been known since the time of Independence," Maduro said, recalling that that revolt marked the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution.

At that time, a group of young soldiers led by Colonel Hugo Chavez disregarded the authority of President Carlos Andres Perez, who was implementing an agenda of neoliberal policies that rapidly deteriorated the living conditions of the population.

“That youth understood that it was at that time or it was never. That morning, not only did Venezuela feel the tremor of a corrupt political regime given over to imperialism,” Maduro explained.

#RebeliónPermanente



¡En moral, en ideales, en compromiso patrio, podemos asegurar hoy que TODOS SOMOS #4F! ¡QUE VIVA CHÁVEZ! Justo homenaje a esta lucha heroica. pic.twitter.com/zC9U67mTba — REVOLTIPS (@revoltips) February 4, 2022

The tweet reads, "In morals, ideals, and patriotic commitment, we can assure today that we are all Feb. 4. Long live Chavez! A fair tribute to this heroic struggle."

During the inauguration of the square, Caracas Mayor Carmen Melendez stressed that "we have to build a historical route to show the traces of the battle that our country has waged for 500 years, to teach to the world where we come from, and to highlight the values ​​and spiritual strength that build us.”

Referring to the anniversary of the revolt against President Carlos Andres Perez (1989-1993), the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) pointed out that its militants are committed to following the anti-imperialist path that Commander Chavez opened.

“We reaffirm our absolute and inalienable commitment to the flags of that historical event that illuminated the project of consolidating a truly independent, free, sovereign and democratic homeland like the one we are promoting today together with a people absolutely determined to build its development without neocolonial impositions,” the PSUV said.