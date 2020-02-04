Draft UN Resolution Condemns Trump Middle East 'Peace' Plan

The resolution “stresses the illegality of the annexation of any part” of occupied Palestinian land.

A draft United Nations Security Council resolution rebuked Tuesday President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel peace proposal and condemned Israeli plan to annex its illegal settlements in Palestinian territories.

Tunisia and Indonesia circulated the draft text to council members. Though it will in all probability face a U.S. veto, it offered some members’ dim view of the peace plan dubbed the deal of the century and presented by Trump last week with great fanfare.

Talks on the text would likely begin later this week, diplomats said, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to speak to the council next week about the plan. His speech will possibly coincide with a vote on the draft resolution.

According to the draft seen by Reuters, the resolution “stresses the illegality of the annexation of any part” of occupied Palestinian land and “condemns recent statements calling for annexation by Israel” of these territories.

It also insists on the need to speed up the international and regional efforts to launch “credible negotiations on all final status issues in the Middle East peace process without exception.”

Trump’s plan, which has been designed for three years by senior adviser Jared Kushner, would recognize Israel’s authority over the settlements and would require the Palestinians to meet a highly difficult series of conditions to be allowed to have a state, with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.

Kushner is due Thursday to brief Security Council ambassadors on the plan.

A U.S. veto at the council level would allow the Palestinians to take the draft text to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where a vote would publicly show how Trump’s peace plan has been received internationally.