Arab League Rejects Trump's Deal, Palestine Breaks Ties With US

Palestinians will become deprived of basic rights if the U.S.-Israel "peace plan" is implemented.

At the end of an emergency meeting held in Cairo (Egypt) on Saturday, the Arab League passed a resolution that rejects the so-called "Agreement of the Century" on the grounds that it does not consider the aspirations of the Palestinian people and international law.

"The Arab League rejects the deal as it does not satisfy the minimum rights and ambitions of the Palestinians and violates international law and United Nations resolutions," a communique states.

The Arab countries also indicated that its members would "not cooperate" with the U.S. government in implementing President Donald Trump's proposal "in any way."

“The plan leads to a status that amounts to a one-state situation that comprises two classes of citizens, that is apartheid, in which the Palestinians will be second-class citizens, deprived of the basic rights of citizenship,” Arab League Secretary Ahmed Aboul Gheit explained, as reported by Ya Libnan.

For his part, Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas said that his nation breaks all diplomatic ties with the United States and Israel.

"We have informed the Israeli side... that there will be no relationship with them or with the United States, including security ties," Abbas said​​​​​​​.

Today's resolution, which is a response to the U.S. attempts to consolidate the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, is in line with what the Arab nations have long maintained.

At a summit organized in Beirut in 2002, the Arab League envisioned​​​​​​​ a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict known as the "Arab Peace Plan", which ​​​​​​​aspire to the creation of a Palestinian state with a territory delimited by the borders existing in 1967.

The Arab League's plan also proposed to solve the problem of Palestinian refugees and the withdrawal of Israel from both the Golan Heights and parts of southern Lebanon, which are still invaded.

In exchange for all the above, the Arab countries propose to recognize the Israeli government.​​​​​​​