Massive Rejection of Trump's Plan in Palestine, Jordan, Yemen

The "Deal of the Century" will not serve for peace. Besides legitimizing the Israeli occupation, it does not take into account the rights of the Palestinian population.

Thousands of Palestinians held numerous demonstrations on the first Friday following the announcement of the so-called "Deal of the Century" promoted by the U.S. President Donald Trump.

From Gaza to the West Bank, people protested energetically against what they called "an apartheid proposal" that will not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In the streets of Aman, the capital of Jordan, the "Deal of the Century Disaster" also generated vehement protests in front of the U.S. embassy, ​​where protesters said Palestine is a religious and historical heritage, which cannot be canceled by agreements among politicians.

In Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, thousands of outraged people took to the streets to denounce that some Arab countries collaborated with the United States and Israel in the elaboration of a plan aimed at depriving Palestinians of their fundamental rights.

Through its "peace proposal", the U.S. expects other countries to recognize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, all of which are illegal under international law.

Also, Trump's idea seeks to prevent the return of Palestinian refugees to currently occupied territories.​​​​​​​

On Friday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whipped some Arab countries for keeping silent about the supposed "Peace plan" and said they betray their own people and all humanity.

"Saudi Arabia is silent. When will you make your voice heard? Oman, Bahrain, same. The Abu Dhabi government applauds. Shame!Shame!,” he said and asked the Christian world to confront the U.S. plan because "Christians are also entitled to Jerusalem."

The proposal to leave this holy city “to the bloody clutches of Israel is not just oppression for Muslims and Christians who live there. It is also the greatest evil that can be done to humankind. ”

On Wednesday, Erdogan said that Trump's plan will not serve for peace. Besides legitimizing the Israeli occupation, it does not take into account the rights of the Palestinian population.​​​​​​​

The United Nations, together with other international organizations and a significant number of countries, consider East Jerusalem occupied Palestinian territory.

In Dec. 2017, the United Nations General Assembly rejected the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Previously, on Aug. 20, 1980, the UN Security Council condemned the attempted annexation of East Jerusalem by Israel, for it was a violation of international law.

Historically, Palestine has aspired to have its capital in East Jerusalem. According to the current US proposal, however, such capital would be located only in a part of East Jerusalem, which would be in the area east and north of the current security barrier​​​​​."​​​​​​