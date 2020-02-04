EU Rejects Trump Middle East Peace Plan, Annexation

Following the deliberations of the 27 members, the European Union made its conclusions public through the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

The European Union rejected Tuesday some of the proposals outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Middle East, prompting an angry response from Israel, which has actively supported the U.S. plan.

Following deliberations of the 27 members, the European Union made its conclusions public through EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who said that Trump's plan deviated from "internationally agreed parameters."

Borrell added that "to build a just and lasting peace, unresolved issues such as the borders of the Palestinian state, or the final status of Jerusalem, must be decided through direct negotiations between the two parties.

Israel's measures to annex the Palestinian territory, "if implemented, cannot go unchallenged," Borrell said.

Trump's proposals had already been rejected by Palestine the week before, as the so-called peace plan would give Israel most of the territories it has illegally occupied during decades of conflict.

In response, Israel sharply criticized Borrell's statements calling them strange and suggesting there was certain complicity between the EU official and Iran.

"The fact that the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, chose to use threatening language towards Israel only hours after his meetings in Iran, is regrettable and, to say the least, strange," Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lior Haiat, said on Twitter.

EU policy in the Middle East tends to be cautious, as the bloc includes members who have shown sympathy towards the Palestinians and Israel. Some EU members have already recognized a Palestinian state, while the bloc as a whole says that this is an issue to be resolved in peace talks between the parties involved.