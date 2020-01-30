Palestinian Leaders Taking Steps to Topple Trump's 'Peace Plan'

"The U.S. Deal of the Century wants to erase the Palestinian people's self-determination and deprive them of establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,"

The Palestinian Authority has prepared a series of plans to topple the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan, also known as the Deal of the Century, a senior Palestinian official said Wednesday.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Ramallah that one of the first steps "is to hold a meeting for the Arab League's foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the meeting and "will ask the Arab states to back the Palestinian position in confronting the U.S. pressure and dictations," al-Maliki said.

"The U.S. Deal of the Century wants to erase the Palestinian people's self-determination and deprive them of establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

The Palestinian minister said his office also wrote to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to ask it to hold a ministerial meeting on Monday.

Abbas will also participate in the summit of the African Union scheduled for April in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, al-Maliki revealed.

The Palestinian Authority is also prepared to call on the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and its Human Rights Council to convene to debate the U.S. plan, he noted.

In addition, a high-ranking Palestinian ministerial delegation is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with the EU officials in Brussels to topple the U.S. peace plan, according to al-Maliki.

Meanwhile, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, said U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisors "copied and pasted the ideas of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the leaders of the Israeli settlers."

They "didn't write one single letter of the Deal of the Century," noted Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator for 30 years.