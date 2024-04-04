Dominican Republic Will Maintain Deportations Despite Criticism

Alcántara's statements come after Amnesty International (AI) denounced human rights violations, a day before the process of deportation of migrants from the neighboring countries

The general director of Immigration Venancio Alcántara assured today that the Dominican Republic will proceed with the deportations of Haitians and citizens of other countries in irregular status.

Alcántara's statements come after Amnesty International (AI) denounced human rights violations, a day before the process of deportation of migrants from the neighboring countries, at a time when Port-au-Prince is experiencing a wave of extreme violence.

The official considered the report "abusive" and denied that foreigners who are transferred to their country of origin are mistreated, as stated in the AI document.

Alcántara rejected all types of interference in national immigration policy and confirmed that the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) will continue with the deportation and repatriation of illegal foreigners, in accordance with the law.

In the first quarter, the Dominican Republic deported 28,318 foreigners "for not complying with law" Of that total, 28,304 are Haitians, according to the DGM.

In an open letter addressed to President Luis Abinader and to state institutions, AI and other institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), stated that Santo Domingo's immigration policies are based on racial discrimination.

Last month, the Foreign Ministry reiterated that it will continue its policy of deporting anyone who is illegally in the territory and in the specific case of Haitians who are crossing the border between both territories.

In response to the constant criticism received for the detention and expulsion of immigrants from the border nation, Abinader reiterates again and again that "there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian problem," while denying the installation of a refugee camp.