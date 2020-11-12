Dominican Republic: Odebrecht Trials Continue

Odebrecht has admitted the granting of bribes amounting to US$$92 million that was received by officials in the Dominican Republic between 2001 and 2014.

A Dominican Republic's Court Thursday continued the trial against six defendants involved in the Odebrecht corruption case in the country.

The Lawsuit presented by the Public Ministry shows that over US$90 million were paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to secure the allocations of state works.

Businessmen Angel Rondon, Victor Diaz, Andres Bautista, Juan Rodriguez, Conrado Pittaluga, and former senator Tommy Galan Grullon are being accused of receiving bribes, committing malfeasance, illicit enrichment, forgery, and money laundering.

The Attorney General's Office pointed out that Angel Rondon served as a direct intermediary for the payment of bribes to lawmakers and officials while noting also that a corporate structure of two offshore companies registered in Antigua and Barbuda and Panama was used to make the transactions.

Odebrecht achieved this by siphoning donations through a database known as Drousys. It treated Drousys like a CRM and used local power-broker, Angel Rondon Rijo, as their account executive.



The Odebrecht case in the Dominican Republic is an investigation carried out by the Public Ministry against the Brazilian construction company Norberto Odebrecht, better known as Odebrecht.

In December 2016, the construction company admitted before the U.S. Department of Justice that it had bribed and paid off government officials in 12 countries, including the Dominican Republic, over the past 20 years to obtain benefits in public contracts.

In January 2017, the Public Ministry proceeded to raid Odebrecht's offices in the Dominican Republic and fined it with US$184 million.

In April, Odebrecht agreed to cooperate in the case with the Attorney General's Office in exchange for not prosecuting its executives and allowing the company to continue operating in the Dominican Republic.