Dominican Republic Urges the UN To Keep Its Presence in Haiti

"Shared borders imply that political and social processes significantly impact each other," Alvarez said.

The Dominican Republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Alvarez Monday requested the United Nations (UN) Security Council to maintain its Integrated Office in Haiti given the political, social, and economic crisis this country is facing.

Alvarez pointed out that although his government will continue collaborating and aiding Haiti’s citizens, it will not be able to give a final solution to its neighboring country’s complex situation.

"Our government calls on the international community to provide the Haitian people with humanitarian aid and the necessary resources to invest in infrastructure and create jobs," the mandatary said.

Alvarez rejected the UN office's premature departure without first having solved Haiti’s current difficulties.

Human Rights violations in Haiti are particularly concerning.



Amb Sautter calls on stakeholders to ensure accountability for human rights violations – incl by listening to civil society voices & by supporting an OHCHR office in Haiti. pic.twitter.com/zGuG2X4eJJ — German Mission to UN (@GermanyUN) October 5, 2020

Since 2018, Haiti experiences persistent crisis which forced to postpone the legislative elections scheduled for autumn 2019.

As these elections were not held, the Parliament was closed down last January and President Jovenel Moise has been governing by decree, which has increased the social discontent.

Alvares called on the international community to extend the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) mandate, which should facilitate a comprehensive political pact in this country to ensure holding legislative elections as soon as possible.

BINUH began to operate in October 2019 with the objectives of advising the government to achieve political stability and good governance.