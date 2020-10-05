The Dominican Republic To Terminate Contracts With Odebretch

The announcement comes as six people face an ongoing trial since September 21, over the distribution of $92 million given by Odebretch as bribery between 2001 and 2004.

On Monday, Dominican Republic's government announced that it would finish all contracts it currently has with Brazilian construction company Odebretch.

The Legal Consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, told the press that the Ministry of Public Works was instructed to check "technical, economic and legal aspects of public works contracting" between the government and Odebretch to end "any type of contractual relationship."

"The Government of the Dominican Republic talks about the termination of the contracts with Odebreth."

The defendants, former senators Andrés Bautista García, Roberto Rodríguez and Tommy Galán, the former Minister of Public Works Víctor Díaz Rúa, Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, and Odebretch's former commercial representative in the Dominican Republic are facing the judges after the case was held for three years in the Supreme Court of Justice.

The authorities said that "the Government will proceed, promptly, to call tenders for the completion of the works pending execution, always following the principles of efficiency, equality, free competition, transparency, publicity and participation that govern public purchases and contracting in the country."



