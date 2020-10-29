Dominican Republic: Odebrecht Case Hearings Resume

In October Dominican Republic's government announced that it would finish all the contracts with Odebrecht after the case's impact.

The First Collegiate Court of the Dominican National District resumed on Thursday the hearings of six defendants in the case against Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, after over three weeks of suspension.

The defendants Ángel Rondón Rijo; Víctor José Díaz Rúa; Conrado Enrique Pittaluga Arzeno; Porfirio Andrés Bautista García; Tommy Alberto Galán and Juan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández, have to explain their role in the $92 million that the company paid as bribery to participate in public works carried by the goverment.

The case, which opened in 2017, was held for three years in the Supreme Court of Justice. Then it resumed on September 21. Before the hearings, the process was centered around evidence involving eight former officials during the first part of the inquiry.

In this sense, the Legal Consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, told the press that the Ministry of Public Works was instructed to check "technical, economic and legal aspects of public works contracting" between the government and Odebrecht to end "any type of contractual relationship."