Dominican Campaign for National Solidarity Meeting with Cuba

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, and other officials of that organization are expected to participate in the event.

On Tuesday, the National Coordinator of the Dominican Campaign of Solidarity with Cuba, Roberto Payano, said that it will hold the 33rd National Meeting of Solidarity with that Caribbean nation on December 9 and 10.

According to Payano, on the 9th there will be an exchange with delegates from guest countries, including Haiti, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, who will speak on the social situation in their respective nations.

He said that the need for mutual solidarity among peoples will be one of the topics to be discussed that day, which is also expected to be attended by representatives from Barbados, Guyana, Mexico and Colombia, as well as Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

In addition Payano specified that on December 10, the National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba will be held at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Humanities of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

Una Campaña Dominicana de #Solidaridad con #Cuba ���� se realizará los días 9 y 10 de diciembre próximos en #SantoDomingo, confirmó hoy su Coordinador, Roberto Payano



��https://t.co/DlTOGRfnAH pic.twitter.com/O6fZZY0xmI — Canal Caribe (@CanalCaribeCuba) November 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "A Dominican Solidarity Campaign with Cuba will be held on December 9 and 10 in Santo Domingo, its coordinator, Roberto Payano, confirmed today."

Furthermore, he stated that during the meeting they will review the activities in support of Cuba carried out in 2023 and will approve the work program for next year, although, he said, this is always enriched by the cultural, historical and social relations that unite the two peoples.

He said that the president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, and other officials of that organization are expected to participate in the event.

In addition, Payano said that the meeting will highlight the figure of the maximum leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, the struggle against the US blockade against the Caribbean island, and the demand that Cuba be removed from Washington's unilateral list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism.

They will also raise their voices in support of the struggle of the people of Puerto Rico for their independence and against the occupation by the United States; for the right of neighboring Haiti to its sovereignty and to be assisted without intervention, and in permanent support of the Palestinian people.

On many occasions this year and as usual since its founding on June 14, 1990, the Campaign for Solidarity with Cuba has accompanied that nation in its struggle for the noblest and most just causes.

The national coordination team of the Friends of Cuba, on behalf of its members, applauded the victory once again of that country at the UN General Assembly, which earlier this month approved the Resolution calling for the end of the economic siege against Havana.