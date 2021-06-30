Dominica Warns About Severe Weather Until Saturday

The authorities highlighted that the National Emergency Planning Organization as well as other entities are ready to tackle any possible natural disaster.

Dominica Meteorological Service forecasted severe weather from Wednesday to Saturday as a result of two tropical waves. The residents have been instructed to remain vigilant.

"Of note, the second tropical wave, which currently has a moderate to high chance of development, could be a tropical storm in the next few days and produce tropical storm force conditions across Dominica from Friday into Saturday," the National Disaster Preparedness Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal said.

"Be mindful of the usual hot spots. People who live along waterways, including rivers and ravines, should be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings during this time. Be ready to move to a safe area if rising water is observed. Avoid areas subject to flash flooding, and do not attempt to cross rivers," the official warned.

