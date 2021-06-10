Dominica To Start Construction of Its International Airport

“We need this airport to achieve economic diversification, which we have been speaking about for many decades," Economy Minister Fidel Grant said.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Wednesday welcomed the signing of the agreement for the construction of an international airport on the island by the Montreal Management Consultant (MMCE) company.

The signing ceremony took place at the Windsor Park Stadium, where Dominican authorities noted the opportunities such a facility would represent for the country's tourism and agricultural activities.

"Today, we create new opportunities for this country and its citizens. Today, we help to secure the future of our children," Skerrit said.

Financed under the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI), the airport will be constructed in five phases in Wesley. Investment is valued at over US$370 million.

The government of Dominica yesterday signed the agreement for construction and development of the International Airport MMCE. It is a dream that many generations have seen, which is coming into reality. The construction will be completed by 2025. pic.twitter.com/kWJpsOfR8M — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) June 10, 2021

“We need this airport to achieve economic diversification, which we have been speaking about for many decades,” Economy Minister Fidel Grant said.

The Douglas-Charles and the Canefield airports are the only two small airports in Dominica from where regular flights depart for Barbados, Puerto Rico, and Antigua. By 2025, the island is expected to receive inbound international flights from Europe and the U.S.

"The Dominica International Airport project is the biggest contracted project not only in Dominica's history but also in the history of the Eastern Caribbean region," MMCE Chief Executive Officer Anthony Haiden said.