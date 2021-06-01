Dominica Reaches a Deal for Its First International Airport

Montreal Management Consultant Establishment will be in charge of the construction works with assistance from the U.S. firm Landrum and Browne.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed the signing of an agreement for the construction of an international airport on the northeast coast.

The construction project was granted to Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) after at least eight international companies presented their application for the job.

“In the past year, we settled on a site in Wesley and acquired the property through careful negotiations with land and property owners in the area,” Skerrit noted.

MMCE will use funds from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) while the airport's sketches are in hands of the U.S.-based aviation consulting firm Landrum and Browne.

The CBI provides citizenship to foreign investors who make major contributions to Dominica's development. The Government has channeled US$5 million monthly from the Programme into building the island's first international airport, as recalled by PR Newswire.

"The airport is going to be a major investment in our country, major opportunity for employment for several people, the engagement of people with heavy equipment and trucks... We are looking to advance this," Skerrit stressed.

“We are not designing and developing an airport for next year or the next five years. We are building out for the next 20, 30, 40, or even 50 years,” International Airport Development Company CEO Samuel Johnson added.