Dominica is Preparing For The Return Of Cruise Ships

Over the last year, the pandemic has severely affected tourism, which is the main source of income for this Caribbean island.

The Dominica Port Authority (DPA) Chief executive officer Benoit Bardouille said that several stringent measures are being put in place to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not affect the island's cruise ship season that opens in June.

“During the summer when we will be getting ships from June… we will have to do a couple of things. We will have a new health screening area on the pier, so when the people come off the vessels they will be screened,” he said.

"Only persons who are going on pre-sold tours will be allowed out. In the past, people could walk off the ship and go into the city and move on their journeys. Now you will not be able to do that."

Over the last year, the pandemic has severely affected tourism, which is the main source of income for this Caribbean island. However, its authorities expect that this economic activity will begin to pick up again in the next month.

#BREAKING - Dominica now has 0 active COVID-19 cases



13,144 Dominicans are fully immunised - receiving both doses of COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/lSz5YJ1v3l — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) May 8, 2021