Armed Forces and Police Didn't Go Out to Kill, Boluarte Vows

"I am not responsible for this political crisis," says the Peruvian president who decreed a "State of Emergency" in which 27 civilians have been killed so far.

During an interview on Friday, Peru's President Dina Boluarte accused left-wing organizations of promoting "chaos, misrule, and anarchism."

"The Police and the Army came out to safeguard the lives of the 33.5 million Peruvians. The Police and the Army did not go out to kill Peruvians," she said, trying to justify the situation of violence that this Andean country lives after to Dec. 7.

On that date, Congress removed President Pedro Castillo and appointed Vice-President Boluarte as head of the Peruvian state. As a result of these actions, thousands of people took to the streets to demand the dissolution of Congress and early elections.

VIDEO: 'They treat us like terrorists’

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against the new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and the Parliament in Cusco's famous Plaza de Armas. "We are tired of all the abuse and mistreatment that they do to us" says one protester. pic.twitter.com/7MC0eaVSH3 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 23, 2022

"The death of people hurts my soul. I didn't think so much violence was going to come," she said and blamed what is happening on "the anger, rage and impotence of the leaders" that led the country to where it is.

According to her interpretation, the Dec. 7 crisis was unleashed by the actions of the then Prime Minister Betssy Chavez, whom Boluarte accused of carrying out an attempted coup.

For this reason, the Peruvian president said she "does not understand why the comrades on the left" are against her since she "has only complied with what the Constitution states."